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Universal Health Realty Profit Rises 23% in Third Quarter
By Timothy Alexander,8 days ago
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) reported a 23% increase in third-quarter net income, benefiting from lower interest expenses and a favorable year-over-year depreciation comparison, while its core real estate earnings remained largely unchanged. The King of Prussia-based healthcare real estate investment trust...