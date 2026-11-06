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No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball and the art of the rout
By Thomas Costello,8 days ago
What did a lopsided win on Thursday against Central Michigan show about Ohio State?. Roughly 180 miles north of the campus of Ohio State, the No. 2 UConn Huskies faced the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines in an early season blockbuster matchup in NCAA women’s basketball. In the Schottenstein Center, Ohio State women’s basketball had a game lower on the schedule of the day’s billing against the Central Michigan Chippewas. While the Huskies and Wolverines played a close game, the Buckeyes got up big and kept it going in a 103-36 victory.