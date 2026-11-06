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Ilia Topuria opens up on loss to Justin Gaethje, calls for Paddy Pimblett in April
By Jed Meshew,8 days ago
Ilia Topuria finally lost a fight, and that has set him free to be better than ever. In June, Topuria defended his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC White House. Topuria was a heavy favorite, and if he won, it was widely anticipated that “El Matador” would get the rare opportunity to pursue triple-champ status by moving up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title. Instead, Gaethje scored one of the upsets of the year, battering Topuria to a corner stoppage at the end of the fourth round.