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Indiana, Florida and Alabama carry out rare US triple execution day
8 days ago
Indiana, Florida and Alabama each put a man to death Thursday, the second time this year that three inmates were executed in the U.S. the same day. The first triple execution this year took place Aug. 13, when Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama executed inmates within hours of each other. Before Aug. 13, the last time three executions were carried out in the U.S. on the same day was Jan. 7, 2010.