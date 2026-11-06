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Chargers coach Mike McDaniel makes major change to try and spark offense amid dreadful start to season
8 days ago
Shedeur Sanders to start for Browns, Chargers are ‘THE BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT IN NFL HISTORY’? | FTF. The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7, and Nick Wright has called them the “biggest disappointment in NFL history.” Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss this take and ask if it’s valid, and they discuss Shedeur Sanders being in line to start for the Cleveland Browns as Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol.