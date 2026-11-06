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1,030 H-2B workers approved for Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services employers at Arizona worksites in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026
8 days ago
1,030 H-2B worker approvals were recorded for employers classified in Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services with worksites in Arizona in fiscal 2026 through June 30, 2026, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Arizona employers in this sector had 1,030 decided workers, all of whom were approved by USCIS for an approval rate of 100%. The petitioner count covers 30 petitioners named in the data.
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