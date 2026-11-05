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New Mexico's Rise Football
By Steve Conner - FR171631 AP,3 days ago
Once in the shadow of basketball, New Mexico football jumps into the AP Top 25 for the first time. The University of New Mexico's football team is making headlines by cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time, coming in at No. 22. Led by coach Jason Eck, the Lobos are showing they're more than just a basketball school. They're drawing large crowds and excitement in football, too. Eck, who took the job before the 2025 season, has guided the team to a 7-1 record this season. The Lobos are trying to capture their first outright conference championship since 1964. Eck's charismatic leadership and engaging social media presence have energized fans and players, creating a buzz around the program and city.