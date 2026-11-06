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Missouri House, Senate caucuses elect new leadership
By Camden Buehler, KOMU 8 Senior Digital Producer,8 days ago
Missouri House Republicans and Missouri House Democrats caucuses have both announced new leadership teams Thursday after elections finished on Tuesday. The Senate Majority elected Sen. Jason Bean, R-Peach Orchard, will serve as the president pro tem for the 104th Missouri General Assembly. The president pro tem is responsible for appointing...