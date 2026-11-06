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Soo Ae Played Empress Navier 7 Years Before "The Remarried Empress," & Fans Can't Stop Comparing
By Hana,8 days ago
As Disney+'s "The Remarried Empress" draws attention, a seven-year-old video of Soo Ae playing its heroine is going viral again. Back in 2019, Soo Ae starred in an ad for the original web novel on Naver Series. Since the drama's release on November 3, the clip has been widely shared online, with viewers comparing her take on Empress Navier to Shin Min Ah's.