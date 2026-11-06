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Rod Miller: Autopsy Report — The Wyoming Republican Party
8 days ago
Well, that headline might be a tad bit of hyperbole. Maybe. But this election year has not been kind to the the body politic of the Wyoming GOP. The Grand Old Party in the Big Empty is not dead, but it IS in the emergency room getting treatment for some gaping wounds. The post-election triage will reveal how many of those stab wounds were self-inflicted in some sort of twisted and protracted suicide attempt.
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