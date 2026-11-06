undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Steven Butler vs. Erik Bazinyan Elevated to Co-Main Event of Orobio vs Cedeno Following Lenar Perez Injury
By NB News,8 days ago
MONTREAL, November 5, 2026 — An injury suffered by WBA Continental cruiserweight champion Lenar Perez during training has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled November 12 matchup against Artur Ziyatdinov. Following the announcement, organizers have confirmed that the highly anticipated all-Eye of the Tiger Management (EOTTM) showdown between Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan has been promoted to co-main event status.