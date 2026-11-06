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Street Shooting Trial Day 3: Attorneys Argue Which Cheyenne Man Feared For His Life
By Kerry Drake,8 days ago
CHEYENNE — State and defense attorneys argued Thursday about which Cheyenne man had the most to fear when Adrian Maggos shot Matthew Kerlee in the chest on April 30: The defendant on trial for attempted second-degree murder, or the man who showed up uninvited at his house at 4:15 a.m. after a night of heavy drinking and drug use.
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