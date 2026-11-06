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Previewing Seahawks vs. Cardinals In Week 9 | Seahawks Insiders Podcast
7 days ago
The Seahawks will be back at Lumen Field on Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Jen Mueller and John Boyle preview the upcoming matchup vs. the 3-5 Cardinals. Today's show: Sam Darnold injury (3:33), Offensive line play (6:51 Drew Lock (11:08), Red zone defense (15:04), Gardner Minshew (19:29), Fantasy Insider (24:46), 2 things we need to see (29:03).