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Renogy to Showcase New RV Power Products at RVDA
By RV Business,4 days ago
ONTARIO, Calif. – Renogy will show new RV power products in Booth 225 at the RV Dealers Convention/Expo and invite dealers to talk about building complete or partial power systems from a single source. The expo hall at Paris Las Vegas is open Nov. 10-12. Renogy works with dealers to put together solar kits based on the needs of their customers and the RV lines they sell, from a basic solar setup to extended off-grid travel. Dealers can learn more in Booth 225 or contact Scott Laidlaw at Scott.Laidlaw@renogy.com.