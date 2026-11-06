undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two arrested on drug charges in Rome
By Daniel Duric,8 days ago
ROME, NY — Two people face felony drug charges following a multi-agency search warrant execution Thursday morning. The Rome Police Department Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, Troop D VGNET, K9 Unit, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Rome Police Street Crimes Unit, and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 7117 Taft Avenue Apt. 1 at approximately 5 a.m.
1