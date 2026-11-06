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Man arrested after standoff in Jamestown
By Daniel Duric,8 days ago
JAMESTOWN, NY — A man wanted on domestic violence and warrant charges was arrested following a four-hour standoff with police on Nov. 4, 2026. Officers responded to a residence on W. 9th St. at about 11:40 a.m. to locate Tyler Shirley, who was wanted by Jamestown Police Department for a domestic violence-related charge and had warrants through the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
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