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This Enchanting Illinois Sculpture Park Proves You Don’t Need A Museum For World Class Art
By Cole Evans,8 days ago
Nobody told the art world that one of Illinois’s most enchanting outdoor collections was quietly growing in Galena, and honestly, that’s what makes it so good. The West Street Sculpture Park is proof that world-class art doesn’t need white walls, climate control, or a gift shop selling overpriced tote bags to be genuinely extraordinary.