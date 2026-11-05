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STAAR Surgical Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
By Staff,6 days ago
LAKE FOREST, Calif.—STAAR Surgical Company, a leader in phakic IOLs with its EVO family of Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO ICL) for vision correction, announced third-quarter results for the period ended Oct. 2, 2026. Net sales were $83.4 million, representing a 12 percent decrease compared with $94.7 million in the same period last year. The company said it saw record revenue of $270.5 million for the first nine months, compared with $181.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. Nine-month net income was $18.8 million. Sales in the Americas increased 14 percent, led by U.S. sales of $6.5 million, marking the third consecutive quarter in which U.S. sales exceeded $6 million, the company advised. Read More.