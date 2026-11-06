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Oregon State volleyball sweeps Boise State behind nine kills each from Tela, Froehlich, Gr
By Sports Staff,8 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Oregon State volleyball dominated the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday, winning in straight sets. Taray Tela, AC Froehlich and Cheyenne Green led the attack with nine kills apiece, Tela hitting .667 and blocking four Boise State attacks while Froehlich added six digs; Alana Marrs finished with eight kills and four blocks on a .412 clip.