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MSFS 2024 Sim Update 7.2 is out, and it takes drag back to where it was before SU7
By Vasco Ferreira,7 days ago
Have you lost track of where the MSFS 2024 drag saga currently stands? Nobody blames you. In a little over three weeks, the flight model went from too little drag, to a fix, to complaints from some developers that their aircraft now had too much. Today, Microsoft and Asobo are closing that chapter in the simplest way available: by putting the drag calculations back to how they worked before Sim Update 7. Sim Update 7.2, version 1.9.24.0, is now out on the public release channel.