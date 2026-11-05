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Benihana's owner bets on a fast-casual offshoot
By Joe Guszkowski,7 days ago
Benihana owner The One Group has big plans for a smaller version of the teppanyaki concept. The company is working to expand Benihana Express, a fast-casual offshoot that will focus on speed and convenience rather than experiential, sit-down dining. There is more of an emphasis on bowls and handhelds, such as hibachi burritos. And unlike a regular Benihana, there will be no teppanyaki tables, where chefs cook on a big griddle in front of seated customers.