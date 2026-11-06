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'High Potential' Officially Won't Return Until 2027
By Ryan O'Rourke,8 days ago
ABC is running with a bit of a lighter schedule this fall. R.J. Decker has already wrapped up its short seven-episode sophomore season, leaving just 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, Grey's Anatomy, and the comedy duo of Scrubs and Abbott Elementary among its scripted programming. The Disney-owned network has some of its biggest series saved for the midseason, including new seasons of The Rookie and Will Trent, which have been regular fixtures in the spring, as well as buzzy newcomers The Rookie: North and an untitled Grey's spin-off. Easily the most surprising move, however, was the decision to hold back High Potential.
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