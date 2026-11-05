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Moline Machinery leading the industry in manufacturing bakery equipment
By Paige Hansen, Fox 21 News,7 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KQDS-TV) -- It's National Donut Day on November 5, and Duluth company, Moline Machinery, is behind many top brands that produce the sweet treat. "Regardless of what part of the country you may be sitting in today, the chances are very, very high that you're eating a donut that was made by machinery produced by Moline Machinery in Duluth, Minnesota," said Shane Hehir, Moline Machinery Director of Manufacturing.