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Business leaders pack the DECC for Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce dinner
By Lauren Martinson, Fox 21 News,8 days ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KQDS-TV) -- Roughly 1,200 business leaders filled the DECC for the 156th annual Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce dinner. The event is held to celebrate and recognize "outstanding" individuals and organizations for their contributions to the chamber and business community. The theme was "celebrating progress," highlighting innovation, investment, regional impact, and local business development.