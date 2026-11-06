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Roberts, Koehler and Shrewsberry combine for 12 3s in Notre Dame’s 83-56 win over Mercyhurst
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ethan Roberts scored 18 points, Brady Koehler and Braeden Shrewsberry each added 17 points and Notre Dame beat Mercyhurst 83-56 on Thursday night. Roberts, Koehler and Shrewsberry each made six of the Irish’s 28 field goals. Shrewsberry hit five shots from long range while Koehler made all four of his attempts from long range and Roberts made three.