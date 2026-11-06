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Gov.-elect Hinojosa promised to stop state takeovers, fire the Texas Education Agency leader. Can she?
By Lina Ruiz, Fort Worth Star-Telegram,8 days ago
FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas’ newly elected governor, who will take office in January, pledged to fire Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and to stop existing state takeovers of school districts such as Fort Worth ISD. Political science experts say fulfilling these promises is less straightforward than it appears.