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Baton Rouge Home Prices Jump 31% Since Pandemic as Red Tape Adds $132K
By Hector Treadway,6 days ago
A 31% rise in Baton Rouge home prices since the pandemic was reported at a Wednesday afternoon presentation to the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge. Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, assistant vice president of forecasting and analysis for the National Association of Home Builders, also discussed regulatory costs as a national affordability concern; the figures available do not establish how much those costs contributed to Baton Rouge’s price increase.