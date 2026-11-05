undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Finance | Mr. Gridlock Wins the Election!
By Robert Arne,7 days ago
Democrats carry the House and Senate! Socialists gain credibility. Trump faces regular investigations—maybe impeachment—and hostile legislation. He may veto Democratic legislation regularly and the Supreme Court may declare it unconstitutional. Mr. Gridlock will likely be the biggest winner and he will block economic legislation in any direction. With a divided government, how will investors fare?