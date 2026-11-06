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Syracuse cruises past Central Connecticut behind Gavin Doty
8 days ago
Gavin Doty scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Syracuse cruised to a 102-49 victory over visiting Central Connecticut State on Thursday. Mark Morano knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Orange, while Luke Wilson notched 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Kiyan Anthony chipped in with 14 points as Syracuse shot 64.4% from the floor, improving to 2-0 under new coach Gerry McNamara.