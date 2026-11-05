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Final 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule: reaction on billing, same-day visits and new codes
6 days ago
CMS’ latest rule will have practice-level effects next year. Here’s what to know to get ready. Practice administrators now have final 2027 Medicare payment numbers and new billing rules to plan around. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) cut the conversion factor to $32.95 or $32.63 and changed same-day payment, modifiers and accountable care organization (ACO) cost-sharing, effective Jan. 1. Here is how nine organizations responded, with an eye on what each provision means for practice operations and revenue.