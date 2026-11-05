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Final 2027 fee schedule leaves practices less than 60 days to retrain billing teams
6 days ago
Taya Gordon says education, appeals and payment alerts top the to-do list before Medicare's 2027 same-day and G2211 changes hit Jan. 1. Practices have less than 60 days to get billing, front desk and clinical teams ready for Medicare's final 2027 physician fee schedule. The same-day visit cut CMS scaled back in the final rule still means new rules to learn, new appeals to file and new payment checks to build before Jan. 1.