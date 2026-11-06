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OpenSSH flaw lets attackers access password-disabled accounts on some Linux systems
By Lucian Constantin,8 days ago
The trivial exploit involves sending an arbitrary extra-long password to an OpenSSH server running on a vulnerable Linux configuration, including the popular Alpine Linux. A critical vulnerability that affects OpenSSH servers on Linux systems built with the musl C library instead of glibc allows remote attackers to easily bypass authentication and log into accounts that should have password authentication disabled. The flaw impacts the lightweight Alpine Linux, which is widely used for cloud Docker container images, as well as Linux distributions for embedded systems.