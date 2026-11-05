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Maui Clears Pūlehu Road Camp, Offers 23 Residents Spots in New Safe Parking Lot
By Josephine Liu,7 days ago
Maui County opened its first Safe Parking program Wednesday morning in Puʻunēnē, just before crews began clearing the Pūlehu Road encampment in Kahului that had grown to roughly 60 people at its peak. Twenty-three residents from that encampment agreed to move into the new lot, which offers a legal place to park and sleep in vehicles overnight along with access to services county officials hope will eventually lead people into permanent housing.
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