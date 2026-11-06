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Lydia Brunner, Father Ryan girls win first DII-AA cross country team championship
By Blaine Kellar,8 days ago
Lydia Brunner opened and closed her high school cross country career as a champion. A former individual winner as a freshman, Brunner finished runner-up in her final race while guiding the Irish to their first TSSAA Division II-AA girls team championship Thursday at Shelby Farms Park in Memphis. “Winning it as a freshman was cool and everything, but this is […]