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Woman critical after being struck by two vehicles on Northwest Side
By Victoria Arredondo,8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old woman was critically injured Thursday evening after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street. The incident happened around 7:44 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of DeZavala and Vance Jackson Road. According to San Antonio police, the woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police had not confirmed her identity because she did not have identification.
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