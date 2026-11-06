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Mount Pisgah search grows for horse missing since Monday
By Rachel McConaghie,8 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. - A horse named Tommy has been missing in the woods near Mount Pisgah since Monday afternoon after he became spooked and threw his rider off during a trail ride. Shelley Seablom was riding Tommy near Trail One, just below the summit of Mount Pisgah, when the horse became spooked and backed over a four-foot embankment. Seablom was thrown from the saddle but was able to walk away from the fall, thanks in part to the protective air vest she was wearing.
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