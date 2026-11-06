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Brandon Aiyuk’s 49ers Comeback Takes Unexpected New Turn
By Michael Gallagher,8 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk finally appeared ready to end his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers this week — but him returning might not be that easy. The former All-Pro wide receiver filed for reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list on Wednesday and plans to report to the 49ers’ facility on Friday afternoon, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.