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Babcock and Everllence Sign MOU for Arrowhead Frigate Propulsion
6 days ago
Babcock has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Everllence, a leading Danish provider of propulsion, decarbonization, and efficiency solutions for shipping, to explore a strategic partnership that will strengthen the delivery and future development of the globally successful Arrowhead frigate platform. The agreement reflects both companies’ shared ambition to...