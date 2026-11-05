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First Freeze of the Season Arrives Late Across the Ohio Valley as Lows Drop to 32 in Indianapolis and Topeka and Into the Mid 30s in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Memphis

By Lee Cardenas,

4 days ago
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