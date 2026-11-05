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First Freeze of the Season Arrives Late Across the Ohio Valley as Lows Drop to 32 in Indianapolis and Topeka and Into the Mid 30s in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Memphis
By Lee Cardenas,4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The first freeze of the season is possible for many people across the Ohio Valley from Saturday night into Sunday morning, November 8. Forecasters say a record-strong El Niño has delayed it, and this freeze is coming about two to three weeks later than the region’s normal first freeze. The RRFS-A model forecast for 7 a.m. EST Sunday shows lows near 32 degrees in Indianapolis and Topeka, 34 degrees in St. Louis and Oklahoma City, and 36 degrees in Cincinnati and Memphis. Colder pockets in rural areas and valleys could drop below freezing.
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