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Record Flood Sends the Toccoa and Ocoee River to 18.05 Feet in Copperhill and McCaysville Along the Tennessee and Georgia Line, Leaving Homes and Businesses Under Several Feet of Water
By Lee Cardenas,3 days ago
COPPERHILL, TENNESSEE — The river that runs through Copperhill, Tennessee and McCaysville, Georgia has reached its highest level on record. It crested at 18.05 feet around 6 a.m. EST Thursday, November 5, topping the old record of 17.75 feet set in 1990. The record flood followed up to 7.6 inches of rain near Mineral Bluff, Georgia, with radar estimates of more than 9 inches in parts of North Georgia. Numerous homes and businesses were under several feet of water Thursday morning, and a Flash Flood Emergency was issued for both towns.