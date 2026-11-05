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Record Flood Sends the Toccoa and Ocoee River to 18.05 Feet in Copperhill and McCaysville Along the Tennessee and Georgia Line, Leaving Homes and Businesses Under Several Feet of Water

By Lee Cardenas,

3 days ago
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