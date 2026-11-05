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Wet Snow Possible Around Monument Hill, Colorado Springs, Walsenburg and Trinidad as Rain Changes Over in a Fast Moving Storm Across Southern Colorado, With Slushy Accumulation on Grass

By Lee Cardenas,

4 days ago
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