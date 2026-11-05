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Wet Snow Possible Around Monument Hill, Colorado Springs, Walsenburg and Trinidad as Rain Changes Over in a Fast Moving Storm Across Southern Colorado, With Slushy Accumulation on Grass
By Lee Cardenas,4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — A fast-moving storm is sweeping across southern Colorado, and some areas could see rain change over to wet snow tonight, Thursday, November 5. Forecasters give it about a 30 percent chance that rain turns to snow around Monument Hill, across northern El Paso County, and over the Raton Mesa near Walsenburg and Trinidad. Because the storm is moving quickly, any slushy accumulation should stay mostly on grassy surfaces, not on roads. Radar already shows snow falling in the central mountains, rain across the Arkansas River Valley, and a rain and snow mix in between.
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