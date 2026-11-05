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Everllence and Babcock Sign MoU for Arrowhead 140 Naval Propulsion Partnership
6 days ago
Everllence and Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defense company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership that will strengthen the delivery and future development of the globally successful Arrowhead frigate platform. The two companies signed the MoU at Euronaval, the major international naval defense and...