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Florida Drought Improves by 45 Percent After Record Rain, Leaving Just 9 Percent of the State in Drought as Orlando, Fort Pierce, Tampa and Miami See Relief
By Lee Cardenas,4 days ago
ORLANDO, FLORIDA — The record-breaking rain that flooded parts of Florida has also pulled much of the state out of drought. The latest drought numbers, released Thursday morning, November 5, show Florida’s drought improved by 45 percent in one week. Only 9 percent of the state is still in drought, the lowest level in 14 months. Before-and-after drought maps show the biggest improvement along Florida’s east coast and across Central Florida, including Orlando, Daytona Beach, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach. Forecasters say more rain is coming in the weeks and months ahead as Florida heads into a historically wet El Niño winter.