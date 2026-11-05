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Eco Wave Power Partners with WISeQey on Quantum-Secured Energy Transactions
6 days ago
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Eco Wave Power), an onshore wave energy technology company, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Eco Wave Power U.S. Inc. has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with WISeQey Corp. (WISeQey), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, together with its subsidiaries, SEALSQ Corp. (SEALSQ), and SEALCOIN AG.