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Warmth Returns to the Plains and Midwest as Temperatures Run Up to 14 Degrees Above Normal in Bismarck and Pierre and 11 Degrees Above in Minneapolis, Omaha and Des Moines

By Lee Cardenas,

3 days ago
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