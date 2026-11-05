undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warmth Returns to the Plains and Midwest as Temperatures Run Up to 14 Degrees Above Normal in Bismarck and Pierre and 11 Degrees Above in Minneapolis, Omaha and Des Moines
By Lee Cardenas,3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA — Cooler weather is in store this weekend, but warmer temperatures are expected to return to the Plains and parts of the Midwest later next week. A temperature outlook for November 11 to 16 shows a large area of above normal temperatures centered over the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Readings there run about 14 degrees above normal in Bismarck, Fargo, Pierre and Minot, and about 11 degrees above normal in Minneapolis, Omaha, Des Moines and Topeka. The warmth also reaches Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Louis, where temperatures run about 7 degrees above normal.
1