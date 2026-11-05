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Brief Tornado Possible Across Norfolk, the Outer Banks, Greenville, Fayetteville, Wilmington and Florence as Storms Sweep Eastern North Carolina and Southeast Virginia With a 2 Percent Risk

By Lee Cardenas,

4 days ago
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