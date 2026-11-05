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Brief Tornado Possible Across Norfolk, the Outer Banks, Greenville, Fayetteville, Wilmington and Florence as Storms Sweep Eastern North Carolina and Southeast Virginia With a 2 Percent Risk
By Lee Cardenas,4 days ago
GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA — A brief tornado can’t be ruled out across eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia on Friday, November 6. A cold front pushing toward the Atlantic coast is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region. The latest tornado risk outlook, updated early Thursday, shows a 2 percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of any point. The risk area runs from Norfolk and the Outer Banks south through Elizabeth City, Greenville, Fayetteville and Wilmington, and into northeast South Carolina near Florence. The overall threat is low, but residents should stay weather aware through the day.
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