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Translating An Old Display To A New One
By Jenny List,8 days ago
A quick search through AliExpress will find PCBs that take HDMI or VGA and translate them to DSI lanes for TFT panels, and even boards that translate DSI to HDMI in the other direction. Usually they need dedicated silicon or if you’re doing it yourself, an FPGA, but depending on the display that need not be the case. As an example, [Voltage Ventures] has replaced a defective STN display with a more modern one using nothing more complex than a Raspberry Pi Pico.