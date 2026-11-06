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Bruceville-Eddy Man Gets Life After Telling Shooting Victim to Die Slow
By Natalie Petrovich,8 days ago
A McLennan County jury needed just 15 minutes to convict a 20-year-old Bruceville-Eddy man of murder, rejecting his claim of self-defense in the fatal shooting of a man whose car had broken down outside his home. Brandon Michael Davis was sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 30 years before he becomes eligible for parole in the January 2025 killing of 38-year-old Dustin Nobles.
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