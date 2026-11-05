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Foxborough Teen, 16, Arrested in 2025 Dorchester Double Murder
By Will O'Brien,3 days ago
A 16-year-old from Foxborough was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a double murder that has gone unsolved since two men were gunned down on a Dorchester street nearly a year and a half ago. The teen, who has not been publicly named because of his age, was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m. on Community Way in Foxborough on a warrant charging him with two counts of murder and carrying a firearm without a license, second offense.