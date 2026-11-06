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Three West Sixth Street Bungalows Rezoned for Austin Restaurants, Retail
By Ryan Anderson,8 days ago
Three bungalows on West Sixth Street in Austin have been rezoned to allow restaurant and retail tenants, clearing a path for new commercial life on a stretch of the corridor that has been steadily filling in with shops and eateries. The properties at 1409, 1411 and 1413 West 6th Street sit on roughly 0.45 acres and include three one-story bungalows along with an attached three-story structure, according to the case details.